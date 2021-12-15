Corruption became the order of the day

Hyderabad: In a system there will be obstacles. It is nature. Especially in the ganger of corruption is unfortunately eating into the moral fabric of the nation. The need based and greed-based corruption becomes the order of the day.

It is a duty of a civil servant to fight against corruption to make sure the people get their due.

If that is done, nothing can stop this country achieving a fruitful destination" answered a question by Dr Raju Narayana Swamy, IAS, Principal Secretary, Government of Kerala.

Dr Raju has participated in an interactive session with GITAM Students on a topic 'A Bird's_Eye View of New Frontiers of CSE' at GITAM on Tuesday, which was organised by DISHA (a forum for competitive exams) and Computer Society of India.

'Education does not begin with the learning of alphabets. It begins with a mother's look; a father's node of observation and the literacy is not the end of the education nor even the beginning. Education should be for humanism, for tolerance, for adventure of ideas, for search for truth. It doesn't matter whether you are from engineering or arts stream. Education should make you a good human being' he said.

"Success can only come to you by courageous devotion to the task lying in front of you and there is nothing worth in this world that can come without the sweat of our brow.

We need a spirit of victory, a spirit that would carry us to our rightful place under the sun, a spirit, which will recognise that we, as inheritors of a proud civilization, are entitled to a rightful place on this planet. If that indomitable spirit were to arise, nothing can hold us from achieving our rightful destiny", Dr Raju said by quoting Sir C V Raman.

Earlier, Prof N Seetaramaiah, Associate Director, School of Technology welcomed the guest and felicitated him. Prof S Phanikumar, HoD, CSE, Prof P Eswaraiah, Dr Joseph Jayakar, Dr P Narasimha Swamy, M Kiran Sastry and GITAMites took part in this interactive session.