Delicious fusions of cakes and bakes

It is not said for nothing so sweetly that a perfectly baked moist cake is one of life's simple pleasures. If one's passion is to treat taste buds of people to wide varieties of delectable treats, then a yummy success is yours to savour.

From cuppy cakes to yummy cakes, Sunaina Fairy Cake initiative of K Suniana has brought her a celebrity image as most of the orders are being received from celebrities like Naga Babu, Nagarjuna, Geethamadhuri, Nirupam, Prabhakar, lipsika, Himaja and many more. She has gained high demand for her cakes with her innovative and delicious food fusion cake which is made of ras malai and it is called as Ras Malia Cake.

Following the dreams and getting them into reality is not that easy but she made ensure taking right steps and follow her passion. Sunaina started Sunaina's Fairy cake in the month of May and turned famous in a short span.

"I believe in hard work and patience make anybody successful in their life, before entering this field I was floor manager later I told my family about baking and thanks to them who supported me and made me follow my passion, I almost started working for fourteen hours a day people from different places in the city gives me order," says Sunaina who took more than 1,500 orders. "I don't want to limit myself just with the cakes; I make Ghee sweets, Putharekulu, Chocolates, muffins, Buttercream Frosting, Photo cakes, Cupcakes, and Macaron we customized the cakes according to their choice and we also make sure to discuss and understand the concept and make themed cakes," she added.

Sunaina recently made a customised cake for Director K Vishwanath and video went viral on social media, "I have no words to say when I met the legend on his birthday and I gave him a photo cake which had all movie posters directed by him, he was impressed with my cake," says the young entrepreneur whose cake range starts from Rs 1,000 per kg.

Her list of celebrity clients includes Nagababu, Sameer, Naveena, Bigboss-4 Himaja, Bigboss-4 Rohini, Singer Lipsika, Singer Sreenidhi, Anchor Shilpa Chakraborty, Anchor Ravi, Director cum producer Raj Kandukuri, and actors Prabhakar, Keerthi Dhanush, Nirupam and Manjula

- Vasavi Kaleru