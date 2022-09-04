‘Design Your Life’ certification course introduced

Many people keep wondering and enquiring that what they should do in life, and how they can get what they are looking for. There has always been uncertainty in taking charge and doing things that have some meaning in life. To answer these questions and to bring meaning to life, Lexicon Management Institute of Leadership and Excellence has introduced the 'Design Your Life' certification course that will instill a sense of how to manage basic things in life.

'Design Your Life' is a practical, structured and simple programme that everyone can understand and grasp easily. This programme will help students build a positive and strong relationship with themselves, at every stage in life.

"We will learn about how the brain uses two very different learning modes and how it encapsulates information. Using these approaches, no matter what your skill levels in topics you would like to master, you can change your thinking and change your life," said Dr Jitender Kumar Sharma, Director, Lexicon Management Institute of Leadership and Excellence.

The course will be spread over 15 sessions and will be covering nine different topics about life and oneself. The course starts with an introductory session about the 'Mind and You.' It talks about how one can take charge of everything by having control of their mind. The course will cover topics like 'Movement and You,' 'Money and You.' The certification course will have sessions on boosting confidence, which is imperative at all stages in life. It also includes sessions on creativity and productivity, the basis of proactive work culture.

The knowledge imparted by this program would help students frame their lives better and also give them an insight into different topics that are otherwise not often discussed. It helps them connect and have a strong relationship with themselves.