Sir CV Raman National Olympiad Talent exam held

Suchirindia conducted the prestigious Sir CV Raman National Olympiad Talent Exam for students from Classes 1 to 10. The examination witnessed enthusiastic participation from around 90,000 students across 730 centres nationwide.

Young participants displayed strong competitive spirit. Toppers will be honoured with scholarships, medals, and Young Genius Awards at a grand ceremony scheduled on February 3, 2026, at Ravindra Bharathi, Nampally, Hyderabad