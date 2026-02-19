Digital learning is reshaping fashion education, says JD Institute Director

Fashion education, traditionally centred on studio-based training, is now undergoing a rapid transformation as digital tools, virtual platforms, and hybrid learning models reshape how students acquire skills, collaborate, and prepare for global careers. While craftsmanship and hands-on training remain central to the discipline, technology is expanding access, improving design precision, and strengthening industry integration.

In an interaction with The Hans India, Rinesh Dalal, Director, JD Institute of Fashion Technology, explains how digital innovation is redefining fashion education and what the future holds for aspiring designers.

Q: How is digital learning transforming fashion education today?

Fashion education was traditionally studio-based, centred on sketching, draping, stitching, and working directly with materials. While these hands-on skills remain essential, digital technology has added new layers to the learning experience. Today, students operate in a blended environment where studio practice is supported by digital platforms, enabling deeper research, experimentation, and presentation of ideas.

Q: What is the biggest advantage technology has brought to fashion learning?

Access is perhaps the most significant change. Earlier, quality fashion education was largely concentrated in metropolitan institutes. Now, digital platforms allow students from smaller towns to attend lectures, watch demonstrations, submit assignments, and interact with mentors remotely. Recorded sessions, live workshops, and digital resource libraries give learners flexibility and allow them to learn at their own pace.

Q: How are digital tools influencing design skills and industry readiness?

Students today learn digital illustration, CAD-based pattern making, 3D garment visualisation, and virtual prototyping. These tools help them visualise how garments will look and move even before production, saving time and reducing material waste. More importantly, these technologies mirror modern industry workflows where digital sampling and virtual design reviews are becoming increasingly common.

Q: Has technology changed the way students collaborate and build portfolios?

Yes, significantly. Students now collaborate across cities and even countries through shared digital platforms, cloud-based boards, and virtual review meetings. Digital portfolios have also become the norm. Instead of carrying physical files, students present online portfolios containing sketches, concept notes, process videos, and final garment presentations, making evaluation faster and more accessible for recruiters and mentors.

Q: Can digital learning replace hands-on training in fashion?

Not at all. Fashion is fundamentally a tactile discipline. Understanding fabric texture, garment fit, and construction techniques requires physical practice. Technology is meant to support craftsmanship, not replace it. The most effective learning models today are hybrid—where theory, research, and software training happen digitally while construction skills are developed in studios.

Q: What challenges still need to be addressed in digital fashion education?

Access to devices, high-speed internet, and advanced software remains uneven. Institutes must work toward inclusive systems so that digital transformation benefits all learners. Faculty training and continuous curriculum updates are equally important to ensure education keeps pace with technological and industry changes.

Q: How do you see the future of fashion education in India?

Fashion education will become increasingly hybrid, globally connected, and technology-enabled. Students will learn through both screens and studios—combining digital design tools with hands-on craftsmanship. Technology is not reducing creativity; it is expanding the ways in which creativity can be explored, expressed, and shared.