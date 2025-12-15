Digital literacy run highlights push for youth empowerment through technology

A 3 km Digital Literacy Walk/Run was held at T-Works, Raidurgam, Hyderabad, on Sunday, drawing attention to the role of digital skills in youth education and inclusion. The event was organised by Kriti Social Initiatives in collaboration with AMD and focused on promoting digital literacy and access to technology among young people.

The event drew participation from more than 1,000 individuals, including students, families, volunteers, and representatives from partner organisations. The enthusiastic turnout reflected growing recognition of digital literacy as a critical enabler of education, employability, and social inclusion in today’s technology-driven world. As part of this mission, the organisation has introduced computer education and digital learning programmes in several government schools, helping students gain early exposure to essential technology skills.

The Digital Literacy Run served as a public celebration of these efforts, bringing together beneficiaries, families, and partners to underscore the transformative role of digital skills in shaping future opportunities.

Sreelata Chebrol, Trustee, Kriti Social Initiatives, emphasised the broader purpose of the initiative. “In this digital age, it is essential that everyone has access to critical digital literacy skills. This Run aimed to raise awareness about that need and brought together several NGOs working in this space. Jaya Jagadish, Senior Vice President and Country Head, AMD India, said access to quality education is central to long-term empowerment. “STEM learning is a gateway to opportunity and inclusion”.