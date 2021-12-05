Duo develops eco-friendly products

As part of their environment-friendly efforts, M Charan Lal and U Anil Kumar; students of Dhanekula Engineering College, Vijayawada have developed two eco-friendly products: an incinerator and a water pumping system that saves both electricity and water.



Green Pad Incinerator

Improper disposal of sanitary pads and bio medical waste leads to a lot of unhygienic problems in the environmental surroundings. To solve this issue – they have come up with an idea named 'Green Pad Incinerator' which runs with solar energy and when solar power is not available the inverter in the system switches power to mains. This incinerator burns used Sanitary napkins at 800 degrees centigrade and converts them into degradable end product; ash and dust.

The fumes released while burning are also not harmful. This incinerator is a kind of solution in schools, girl's hostels, institutions, women working places for proper disposal of sanitary napkins and in hospitals for proper disposal of bio medical waste belonging to some categories.

Automatic Water Management System of Saplings

A non-conventional energy based Non-polluting automatic water pumping system which is useful for pumping water to the saplings through drip systems.

This system automatically works according to the environmental conditions - when there is more heat it pumps more amount of water to saplings, if heat is moderate then it pumps medium amount of water, if it is a rainy day no water is pumped to plants.

This system works on solar energy. It helps in proper water supply to sapling and leads to proper growth of sapling and helps the environment. The entire operation in the system requires very less human intervention. This system helps to conserve water efficiently.

Speaking with Young Hans M Charan Lal said, "The eco-friendly incinerator for sanitary napkins can be operated using both solar energy and electricity. The product burns sanitary napkins at 800 degrees Centigrade and converts them into ash. It is very compatible and can be installed in all washrooms, including the ones at schools, hostels, and offices, for proper disposal of sanitary napkins. It can also be used in hospitals for proper disposal of bio-medical waste."

After conducting surveys at several institutions, Charan said that "A lot of women face difficulties in finding a space to dispose of used pads at institutions or working places. They sometimes end up throwing it in drains, causing blockage. Our incinerator will help turn the pads into ashes in two minutes. It took around four months to complete it. Faculty members G Vinay Kumar, Ravi Kadiyala and P Chandra Sekhar helped in designing the device." he adds.

Explaining about the automatic water pumping system Anil Kumar said, "While governments, volunteers, NGOs and various other organisations are busy planting saplings to save the environment under 'Telangana Ku Haritha Haram', a non-conventional energy based automatic water pumping system is the need of the hour to ensure the growth of these saplings. The system works automatically according to the environmental conditions and provides water as per requirements. The system can work with very less human intervention."

They have patented the respective products and have approached MSMEs for a loan. Meanwhile, they are also seeking financial assistance from the government.