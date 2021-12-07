Empowering young talent in India

New Delhi: To empower young minds of India, Oppo has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with IIT Delhi to offer scholarships covering academics expenses for the shortlisted students.

The brand has introduced the Genius+ programme to provide scholarships to outstanding students pursuing engineering courses at premium institutes.

"India holds a true potential to become the innovation hub. This programme is a step towards helping young people around the world gain access to better educational and learning opportunities, and carving an innovative future together. We hope to empower more students through this programme and prepare the innovators of tomorrow," said Tasleem Arif, Vice-President, India R&D Head, Oppo India.

According to the company, Genius+ programme is aimed at connecting with youth at renowned institutes in India and reaching out to the best talent who can further build India's innovation portfolio.

"We are grateful to Oppo India for extending support to the top ranking students of IIT Delhi. Such scholarships go a long way in acknowledging the meritorious candidates," added Naveen Garg, Dean -- International Programmes, IIT Delhi.

The smartphone maker will be extending the programme for Masters and PhD students to invest in the future of technological leaders in the industry.

The selection of first-year applicants for the Genius+ scholarship programme is based on the Joint Entrance Examination rank of the students, and this will be further renewed for the second to fourth year if the selected students have a minimum CPI (CGPA) of 8 or above.

Oppo's representative will guide and track academic progress of selected students through in-person visits to the campus.