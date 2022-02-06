When recognised for our personal qualities or making a difference in the professional work realm, we begin to feel valued which is a sure sign of positivity. Appreciation is the highest acknowledgement, being thankful and full of gratitude. Some ways include - be interested in the person, spend quality time, be thoughtful, with some reasonable measurable expectations. Being valued also means risking in some situations. The way ahead will be moving forward and investing in those associations that matter.



Being an effective communicator who can articulate a message, goal, or value has become increasingly important in the world of business. Enhancing social connectedness, being enduring, extraordinary with passion over-ruling, great communicator with language nuances are signs of growth trajectory. Challenges are bound to persist, but to have the customers authenticity & valuing them will boost the morale.

Some tactics and skills mastered will help one to communicate effectively and articulate the centric message. Knowing the characteristics of compelling speakers, their adopted strategies in communication with others is worth knowing. Communicating with confidence and achieving goals such as building a network or leaving a lasting impression is valuable. Enhanced skills like personal branding, professional communication and benchmarking will boost the professionalism.

However, there's a huge difference between being liked and being valued. Liking can be limited to certain qualities, but when we add the tag of value quotient on someone, they carry immense authenticity and credibility in what they say and do. They are stellar people of outstanding results and are fully action oriented. People who may be liked may not be valued and those who are valued are liked as well.

Everyone feels the need to be valued and appreciated. Does it vary from the ordinary to the extra ordinary? The simple person in a basic job may also feel valued on the value add and potential he brings. All of us do have something to give back and acknowledge. It fills us with immense pride and joy when what we do and what we say are in complete sync. This has the potential to build up more contributions which will bring happiness.

Just as there is tremendous joy in our everyday actions, we need to ensure we stick to our core values in tougher situations which is a true litmus test. Being focused on our tasks which bring in our success, glory, fortune and above all the good will through in built value is a true hallmark of being valued. If we don't value ourselves, we don't count on time or take any task seriously.

Being valuable is a practice, a skill imparted to practice value diligently. When we sincerely acknowledge the value quotient of others, we increase our value add too. We are all bound together and by building each other through mutual respect and admiration, we increase or decrease accordingly. Being critical of others doesn't serve the purpose. Building respect enhances value factor and builds up trust. When people look down on us, it gives rise to fear.

To be valued is not vague. When confronted with non acceptance and non recognition, the value parameter goes down. So, to know what makes an employee valued is paramount for the overall success of an individual. Good atmosphere at work, perks, recognition, and good relations enhance the value quotient. If we don't value ourselves, others will not as well. Self acceptance and recognition go hand in hand. Engagement drive is a welcome gesture at organizations. Employees must engage in a pro organisational culture by echoing their views which can give a fillip to employees' way through recognizing the individual self and constant improvement. Feedback from employees, Recognition based incentives are a real treat to savor, having concrete tangible plans, benchmarking, and a good analysis of performance techniques and evaluation reports.