Experts talk on advancing AI, ML, DL in Neuroscience & Disorders from Feb 19

New Delhi: KL Deemed to be University to host the India-France Joint meeting on AI/ML/DL applications in understanding Brain and related disorders from February 19th to 21st, 2024, at its scenic Vaddeswaram Campus, Andhra Pradesh.

This collaborative effort aims to bring together experts, scientists, doctors, and students from both India and France to explore the latest advancements in the fields of Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning (ML), and Deep Learning (DL) as applied to neuroscience and related disorders.

The proposed meeting aims to identify complementary areas in brain research in France and India and explore potential collaboration opportunities.

Preventing neurological disorders and improving treatment is more necessary than ever now, as neurological disorders like Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s disease is becoming more prevalent among ageing population.

Explainable AI or XAI is the key topic of discussion during this meeting. XAI is a new branch in AI research which aims towards helping the medical experts to understand the decision processes behind the decision of AI models. The workshop intends to foster further association between institutes and centres in France and India and discuss AI responsibility in brain research.

The meeting will provide an opportunity of collaboration between academia, industry and clinics which are working on advanced AI powered solutions in neurological healthcare applications.

Ten France guests scheduled to grace the Joint meeting, includes Alexandre Escargueil, Head of the Biomedical Humanities Initiative at Sorbonne Universite, France, and Prof. Daniel Racoccanu, Professor at Sorbonne Universite, Paris, France and 25 scientists from AIIMS-Delhi, NIMHANS-Bangalore, IIIT, IITs, NIMS, Brinda Neurocare Institute, BITS etc. The objectives of the meeting include understanding of the human brain structure and function using AI/ML/DL.

Understanding AI/DL/ML in mapping brain markers in brain disorders.

Offering a platform for young scientists and doctors to debate on this interdisciplinary research, Dr. K. S. Jagannatha Rao, Pro Chancellor, KL Deemed to be University informed that this meeting will also identify critical problems in brain research and find novel ideas to solve it.

Some of the pertinent topics that will be explored are human brain mapping, cognitive science, healthy ageing of brain, neurodegenerative disorders, basic and advanced computational neuroscience, computational neuropathology to name a few.

Er. Koneru Satyanarayana, President, KL Deemed to be University, said “Both countries have great potential for advanced research in brain, neuroscience and neuropathology.

This meeting aims to become a venue of collaboration among great minds and young researchers to lay the foundations of the International centre for brain and artificial intelligence research and can enhance our understanding of the power of artificial intelligence for societal benefit. Such workshops are intended to promote international partnerships and knowledge exchange to address complex scientific challenges and drive innovation in these critical fields.”