GITAM School of Business, Hyderabad is going to organise a five-day online Faculty Development Programme (FDP) on 'Case Discussion Methodology' at its campus from 20-24 June 2022. Prof KarunakarB, Director, GSB has informed in a press release on Wednesday.

Providing hands-on experience to the participants on handling case discussions in a classroom setting and enabling the faculty members of multidisciplinary areas to get hands-on experience of handling cases/caselets in the area of their domain expertise are the uniqueness of this FDP.

The objectives of the FDP are to appreciate experiential learning methods of teaching, to familiarise the faculty members with the process of case discussion methodology, and to provide hands-on experience in handling cases in the classroom.

The programme is meant for faculty members of Higher Education Institutions across the country. For registration and other detailscontact Dr Divya Kirti Gupta, FDP Convenor; Email [email protected]