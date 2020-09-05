Fitness blogger working on social content

Social media star Shayan with around 620k Instagram followers is now a known face after being featured in TV advertisement for 'The New Mahindra KUV 100 NXT', and in 'The Chamiya Song' by DJ Bravo and 'Let it go' by Badshah.



He is currently looking forward to working on concepts giving social messages on the importance of health, fitness and gymnasium through interesting and light hearted videos. The end goal of the content would be to influence the public at large to see life in a positive note.

Shayan shares, "I have identified my audience by trying to understand their taste and preferences related to my content available on social media platforms. I learnt that they like the humour I showcase, the office gym tips, gym videos and also the content related to lifestyle. I have kept my doors open for movies and would want to explore that bit if a good opportunity knocks the door. I would be happy to work with any talented actor or actress."

For Shayan, It has always been a learning experience with every star he works with.

"There has been a lot to learning from the works of co-stars who always have something e something more to offer. Working with DJ Bravo was a wonderful experience as he is a happy go lucky kind of guy full of humour and talent. Meanwhile, Working with Badshah was a different experience all together, he is really grounded and down to earth, his style is something which makes him stand out," adds Shayan.

Shayan ends by stating that he does not restrict himself according to the choices. In the end, it should be something worth investing time and effort in all positive aspects.