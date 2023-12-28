Focus the importance of digital transformation & new technologies

Education has undergone an evolution that has transformed the landscape of teaching and learning techniques. The modernisation of education has resulted in the development of innovative technologies and tools that are transforming the educational ecosystem. We prioritised immersive and engaging learning experiences in 2023. We emphasised the importance of digital transformation and new technologies throughout the year. The big takeaway from 2023 is that the future of learning isn’t just about delivering content, it’s about creating spaces that encourage real connections and active engagement.

In addition, I believe that artificial intelligence in education has advanced to new heights this year. As the conversation shifted from ‘How can AI improve education?’ to ‘How can we ensure ethical and responsible use of AI in the educational context?’

As we bid farewell to 2023, the education sector stands at the forefront of innovation and adaptability, ready to face the evolving needs of learners in the years to come. The collaborative spirit, technological advancements, and commitment to inclusivity define the education narrative in this transformative year.

- Dinesh Kumar Poobalan, CEO & CTO, Greatify