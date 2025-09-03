From high school to tech innovator: How early coding education shapes future entrepreneurs

In today’s digital age, entrepreneurship is no longer reserved for the boardroom or Silicon Valley veterans. It often starts in a classroom, behind a laptop, with a curious teenager writing their first line of code. Early exposure to programming is not just about learning syntax—it’s about unlocking a new way of thinking, solving problems, and creating solutions that can shape industries. Across the globe, we’re witnessing a new generation of tech innovators who began their journey in high school, and their stories are proof that coding education can be a launchpad for entrepreneurship.

The power of starting young

Introducing coding in high school (or even earlier) provides students with more than technical skills. It cultivates creativity, resilience, logical thinking, and the ability to turn ideas into functional tools or products. These qualities are the backbone of successful entrepreneurship. When teens are empowered to create technology rather than just consume it, they begin to see themselves as builders—an essential mindset for any innovator.

One of the most remarkable stories is that of Nick D’Aloisio, a British teenager who taught himself to code at the age of 12. At 15, he developed an app called Summly, which used artificial intelligence to summarize news articles. What began as a project for a high school assignment quickly turned into a tech startup. Just a couple of years later, Yahoo acquired Summly for a reported $30 million.

Eesha Khare, a high school student from California, gained global attention when she invented a device that could charge a phone in under 30 seconds. Her innovation in energy storage technology earned her a spot at the Intel International Science and Engineering Fair and a $50,000 scholarship. While her work was more science-focused, it highlights how early technical education, paired with curiosity and drive, can lead to innovations with commercial potential.

Real life examples from India

At the age of 17, Samarth Mahajan from Haryana built an AI-based crop health monitoring system using open-source platforms. His idea came from observing the problems faced by local farmers, and he taught himself coding through online platforms like Coursera and YouTube. His tool is now being tested by NGOs working in rural India, helping farmers detect pest attacks early.

Another powerful example comes from brothers Shravan (then 12) and Sanjay Kumaran (then 10) from Chennai. In 2012, they co-founded GoDimensions, a tech startup that builds mobile applications. They started coding in school and quickly realized their passion for building tech products. By their early teens, they had already developed over 10 apps, some of which were downloaded thousands of times globally.

The brothers have been invited to speak at TEDx events and have met industry leaders like Apple’s Tim Cook. Their journey demonstrates how the right encouragement and resources at a young age can pave the way for young entrepreneurs to thrive in the tech space.

One of the most inspiring stories is that of Harsh Songra, who started coding at the age of 10. Despite suffering from dyspraxia—a condition that affects motor skills—Harsh learned coding from his home in Bhopal and developed an app called My Child when he was just 16. The app helps parents track developmental disorders in children.

What started as a personal mission quickly turned into a startup that received global recognition. Harsh’s app was featured in over 150 countries, and he was later named in the Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia list. His journey shows how early exposure to technology can empower students to create meaningful impact and even establish a business before turning 18.

Why it matters

The stories of these young innovators aren’t just inspiring—they’re instructive. They demonstrate that when students are taught coding and exposed to tech entrepreneurship early, they are more likely to:

♦ Identify and solve real-world problems

♦ Build confidence in their ability to innovate

♦ Launch ventures or pursue tech careers

♦ Contribute to the digital economy from a younger age

Moreover, early tech education helps level the playing field. Students from underrepresented communities often don’t see themselves in tech leadership roles. Providing early access to coding and entrepreneurial mentorship helps bridge that gap, enabling a more diverse and inclusive future for innovation.

Looking ahead

The future of entrepreneurship is being written in classrooms, basements, and coffee shops around the world—by teenagers with laptops and bold ideas. As coding education becomes more accessible, we can expect to see even more young people launching apps, building platforms, and starting companies before they even graduate.

Educators, parents, and policymakers all have a role to play in nurturing this potential. By supporting STEM initiatives, funding computer science programs, and encouraging innovation at a young age, we can help shape the next generation of tech leaders.

(The author is Director – Bachelor of Data Science, SP Jain School of Global Management)