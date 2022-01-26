Fuelling future of graduates with entrepreneurial, leadership skill

The society and environment we have been living in has been witnessing unprecedented change. With the new emerging technologies and its implementation in the 21st century the world is rapidly changing. 83% of businesses say it's important to develop entrepreneur leaders. It is also said that the nature of the work will change by 2025 as millennials will make up to 75% of the workforce.



Entrepreneurship skills and Leadership skills are essential in one's life as in to keep up with the pace of the constant change in the world. As per reports more than 77% of the organization say that the leadership is lacking as 10k baby boomers are retiring on a daily basis. The need for creativity, forward-thinking, innovative ideas, to be able to adapt to the changes, making quick but vigilant decisions relies on these skills.

It is a misconception that Entrepreneur skills and Leadership skills are essential only for those who want to become an entrepreneur. Leadership skills and Entrepreneurial skills are required for all the students without taking into consideration which field the student belongs to. Organization's look for graduates who are well accustomed and possess these skills as having these skills help them to take the chance of an opportunity and turn it into a success.

Importance of entrepreneurial skills

Having entrepreneurship skills in students is very vital as these skills increase our knowledge in communication, decision making process, time management which makes the students career life so much easier and functionable. As the students possess analytical and interpersonal skills it helps in transforming the workplace in a positive light.

Develop a mindset for future

Entrepreneurship skills are necessary in every medium of our life. These skills increase our potential to develop our innovative thinking, help us develop collaboration with others and most importantly boost our confidence which is necessary in any workplace. Each career has its own obstacles and entrepreneurship skills play a huge role as it helps us to view challenges as opportunities rather than a negative outcome.

Enhanced ability to grow

Students who develop entrepreneurship skills benefits from them as these skills enable them with an enhanced ability to identify the problem as well as resolve it, it helps them with team building skills which is essential to have a stable growth in one's career and also helps in innovation and creativity which helps in running the organization smoothly having a stable establishment. It is vital to fuel students with Entrepreneurial skills as early as possible as the future is uncertain as the world keeps moving at a rapid pace. Surprisingly, organizations look for graduates having problem solving skills, self-awareness, flexibility and such more skills and these skills fall under Entrepreneurial skills.

Colleges and universities have begun the process of inculcating these Entrepreneurial skills in students as the need for them have begun to escalate. Having these skills benefits the students as they will not be obstructed with any future challenges.