Future-focused programmes for students introduced

The World University of Design (WUD) has announced a future ready MBA programme- a program that prepares students for leadership roles in sectors where innovation, design, and digital transformation converge.

Moving beyond conventional business education, future programs are built around creative entrepreneurship, innovation management, and digital futures, equipping students to lead organizations at the intersection of art, technology, and commerce. These programs will integrate disciplines such as media and entertainment, gaming, fashion, architecture, advertising, cultural tourism, and the metaverse economy, reflecting the dynamic evolution of creative work in the 21st century. The upcoming academic offerings will feature specialized courses in Design Thinking for Business Transformation, AI and Creative Intelligence, Sustainable Fashion Systems, Immersive Media Management, and Digital Product Strategy. Each course is designed with strong industry collaboration, ensuring that students gain real-world exposure through innovation labs, studio projects, and consulting assignments. Aims to position India as a hub for creative leadership by fostering a new generation of “designer-managers” — professionals who can bridge the gap between analytical reasoning and artistic intuition. Future programs will also include micro-credentials and executive education modules focused on creative leadership, circular economy models, and digital innovation, catering to professionals seeking to upskill in fast-evolving industries.

“The future belongs to those who can imagine, create, and connect ideas across disciplines,” said Prof. Sanjay Gupta, Vice Chancellor, WUD. “the upcoming programs are designed not just to teach business or design — but to merge them, creating leaders who can shape industries that don’t even exist yet.”