Global community unites to mark India’s 79th Independence Day
Students of Canadian International School (CIS) celebrated India’s 79th Independence Day with a week-long programme that brought together learners and staff from over 40 nationalities in a shared tribute to the country’s heritage.
The celebrations began earlier in the week, with activities designed to engage all grade levels. Assemblies featured stirring patriotic songs, vibrant dance performances, and student-led presentations on India’s journey to independence. Classrooms and common areas were decorated in tricolour themes, while photo booths, message boards, and coordinated saffron, white, and green attire enhanced the festive spirit.
On Independence Day, the festivities culminated in a flag-hoisting ceremony attended by students, parents, teachers, and staff.
The unfurling of the national flag and the singing of the national anthem served as a unifying moment for the multicultural school community.
This year’s celebrations reflected the values of unity, respect, and pride—reminding all present that the spirit of freedom transcends borders and backgrounds.