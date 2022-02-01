Global MBA degree programme for experienced business professionals

Jindal Global Business School (JGBS) at O P Jindal Global University (JGU) announced the launch of a new, fully residential one-year Global MBA (Business Analytics) degree programme for experienced business professionals.

Understanding the current need for an industry integrated curriculum, this programme will be led by industry experts, bringing their deep knowledge of cutting-edge technology platforms and industry domains into the MBA classroom. The analytics focused curriculum of this one-year MBA will bridge the technical expertise of data analytics with the essential skill of translating solutions into executable insights. For this programme, JGBS has also collaborated with top companies to provide action learning projects, allowing students to have hands-on experience of resolving real life business problems.

The training and certifications from Amazon Web Services Academy and SAP University Alliance will train students with the necessary tools and techniques for business analytics, thereby helping make them industry ready.

Announcing the launch of the one-year Global MBA in Business Analytics, Founding Vice Chancellor of O P Jindal Global University, Professor (Dr) C Raj Kumar said, "With a distinctively designed curriculum, our one-year Global MBA in Business Analytics is all set to create a benchmark in the education sector with a comprehensive approach towards delivery of the curriculum related to business analytics. After the successful completion of the programme, the students will be able to address and analyse a wide-range of issues in the context of business analytics".

Organizations are increasingly using data and its analysis to make strategic decisions in various areas, including product development, marketing, sales, operations, and even customer service. Consequently, there is a dire need for professionals who can address this rapidly growing demand from the industry. The programme will be delivered as a one-year fully residential MBA programme for experienced professionals at the JGU campus in Sonipat, Haryana.