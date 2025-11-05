HackWave 2025 – 24 hours of national-level innovation organised

The Career Development Center (CDC) of SNIST organised HackWave 2025, a 24-hour national-level hackathon that brought together some of India’s brightest innovators, developers, and problem-solvers. The event celebrated creativity and technology-driven solutions designed to tackle real-world challenges.

HackWave 2025 reflected SNIST’s commitment to fostering innovation and excellence under the leadership of Abhijit Rao Katikaneni, CEO, SNIST. Over the course of 24 hours, participant teams collaborated to design and develop prototypes in diverse domains, including FinTech, Healthcare, Education, and Open Innovation, while receiving mentorship from leading industry professionals.

The hackathon featured a distinguished panel of judges, including Om Ashish Mishra (Product Scientist, Deloitte; IIT Kanpur alumnus), Sonu Kumar (Co-founder, Sporo Health), Kalyan Prasad (Senior Advisor, Kaggle), and Vikas Katragadda (Founder, Naandi Ventures; BITS Pilani alumnus).

The event was graced by Chief Guest Anjani Prabhakar, Executive Director at Hexagon Capability Center, along with Dr. Ramesh Kanneganti and Vasudeva Rao Yellapu, Group Directors, CDC, SNIST and Sreenidhi University. They emphasized the importance of innovation, collaboration, and lifelong learning in shaping future technologists and entrepreneurs. Participants from across India showcased their talent and problem-solving abilities, competing for cash prizes worth ₹1 lakh. The hackathon provided an invaluable platform for students to gain hands-on experience, interact with mentors, and explore career opportunities in cutting-edge technology domains.

HackWave 2025 concluded with the prize distribution ceremony, recognizing top-performing teams and encouraging all participants to continue innovating for real-world impact.