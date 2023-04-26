Here’s what you can do to begin your study abroad this Summer

Spring is just around the corner, and universities in popular study destinations like the USA and Canada will have several thousands of international students looking forward to their Spring/Easter break. Often, the Fall and Winter intake are the ones that see a substantial influx of international students arriving in these countries since these tend to be the most popular choices. But the competition is undeniably high.



However, given the cut-throat competition, the ongoing global student housing crisis, and other unfortunate constraints, some students don't get through the Fall and Winter intakes. So, if you are one of them, don't be crestfallen because your dream of studying abroad is not lost. The Summer/Spring intake awaits, and here's what you can do to prepare and commence your study abroad journey.

Going for the May intake: What you need to know

Besides the Fall and Winter intakes, students can opt for the May intake, which is during Spring/Summer. This intake is the least popular of all, especially for international students, since this is the time when most students finish their schooling or undergraduate degree and begin prepping for further education. This isn't to say that the Summer intake isn't worth it. It simply means that the competition will be considerably lesser, and the chances of you being accepted into a course increase significantly. However, for students who have had their applications for the Fall or Winter intake deferred due to delayed exam results or other personal reasons, the May intake is the ideal option. Applying for the May intake will give you more time to explore and shortlist universities, apply to the ones you prefer, and prepare for any tests/interviews the college may ask you to appear for. Additionally, it will give you sufficient time to make informed decisions and accept or reject offer letters from universities.

That being said, students need to know which universities offer what courses in the summer intake, given that the options are limited. For instance, if you are considering moving to Canada, it's best to consider colleges like the University of British Columbia, the University of Manitoba, the University of Alberta, or the University of Waterloo. Similarly, in the USA, institutions like Illinois State University, Stanford University, Cleveland State University, the University of North Texas, the University of Oregon, Boston University, and the University of Central Missouri are some of the good options to consider.

Further, once the applications are finished, and you have shortlisted your preferred universities, looking for accommodation is the next most important step. After all, it is going to be your temporary home. Since a significant number of students opt for the Fall or Winter intake, it's likely that university accommodations are unavailable. At such a juncture, approaching a reputed and trusted student housing platform can help you navigate the process of finding housing and even help with other aspects like airport pickups, international money transfers, travel insurance, etc.

Planning and execution are key when it comes to moving overseas for your higher education. Being thorough with your research and ensuring everything you need is organised and ready will save you time, money, and effort and make your study abroad experience pleasant and seamless.

(The author is a CEO & Founder, University Living)