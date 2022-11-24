How AI, ML and data visualisation improving cybersecurity

Artificial intelligence when combined with machine learning becomes a potent source of security. Our future depends on the professional manoeuvre of handling data online and protection from cyber hackers.



Both AI and machine learning are changing the way we perceived technology earlier. They both can augment the safety measures of various applications that become a soft target for cybercriminals. Let us delve deeper into the concept with some basic notions of artificial intelligence and machine learning.

What is AI?

AI performs tasks by emulating human intelligence and may repeatedly improve itself based on the data they collect. AI is more about the approach, the capacity to think more rapidly, and the capacity to analyse data than it is about any particular structure or function.

Its goal is to greatly improve human capacities and contributions. As a result, it is a very important corporate asset and company owners who want to flourish in the long term. Researchers and developers in the field are moving very quickly toward describing cognition, reasoning, and perception in tangible terms.

What is Machine Learning?

Machine learning, a branch of artificial intelligence, allows computers to automatically pick up knowledge from data and previous history while spotting correlations to accurately predict the future with the least amount of human input.

It extracts usable information from massive amounts of data by employing algorithms to search for patterns and learn through an iterative process.

Its methods use computational techniques to learn directly from data rather than any predefined equation that can be used as a guide.

What is the importance of cybersecurity?

The contemporary organisation, which produces a great quantity of data, many of which are sensitive or secret, has seen significant growth in the number of people utilising devices and applications. As a result, cybersecurity is crucial in this day and age since the rate of data theft from these systems keeps rising. Through various attack methodologies, the volume and level of complexity of cyberattacks are growing, which exacerbates several issues.

Impact of Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning on Cybersecurity

Artificial intelligence-based counterterrorism technologies have appeared as a result of the unprecedented cyber currently on a high rise. Threat-supporting information security teams need to work harder to reduce the breach risk and bolster the security posture.

AI and machine learning have emerged as essential information security technologies due to their effectiveness in analysing millions of pieces of information in real time and taking action.

These systems adapt over time and use data from the past to identify new risks as they arise. AI can detect and respond to deviations from the norm thanks to behaviour records that provide profiles for people, assets, and networks. These may help to prevent an attack on a company's digital presence.

Cybersecurity is one of the most challenging issues we face nowadays, and AI is best positioned to address it. Machine learning and artificial intelligence can be utilised to counter today's hackers because of the pervasiveness of electronics and the dynamic nature of cyberattacks. In comparison to present software-driven systems, it will automate threat detection and respond more effectively.

However, AI is not immune from shortcomings and sometimes lacks the proper resources to protect online data. With the proper technological development, a self-learning system may continuously and automatically collect all of the required information. It will perform the Following data analysis, and find correlations between patterns from millions to billions of indicators relevant to the corporate it is associated with.

AI-powered network monitoring software can track user activity. As a consequence, the system can tell if a new form of malware has been identified. In a constantly changing environment, AI's ability to detect irregularities is highly required these days.



Due to the expansion and development of a company's attack surface, cyber threats and assaults are no longer a small problem. The number of time-varying signals that must be examined to effectively estimate risk might vary greatly depending on the size of an organisation.

Artificial intelligence technologies are being used by an increasing number of human information security teams to facilitate their job. It can now give cybersecurity professionals the analysis and threat detection they need to lower the risk of a breach and improve the security posture because humans are unable to keep up with the rapidly changing attack surfaces of modern companies.

(The author is the CEO & Managing Director of Jetking Infotrain)