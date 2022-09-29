How cloud computing transforming education landscape?

In the 21st century, disruptive technologies are transforming the way knowledge is curated, spread, and consumed. Education today is not confined to closed classrooms with blackboards and chalks. The system has come a long way from traditional methods of pedagogy to eLearning, distance learning, and personalised learning.

Even though these changes were already taking place in the background along with slow adoption of the technology, the pandemic was the reason that the process accelerated. This gradual shift in pursuing education from offline to online facilitated learning continuity, and hence the method became widely accepted. Now, this digital generation demands access to education anytime and anywhere. As a result, cloud technology opens up several avenues for providing online learning platforms to meet the needs of students.

Cloud computing in education: reasons why intuitions are considering its adoption

To gain a competitive advantage in the sector, intuitions must be agile, flexible, and open to new-age technologies. Cloud technology can provide all the functions needed for delivering knowledge to learners remotely without any hassle. A good cloud computing strategy can handle a sudden surge in data as well as high volumes of inquiries, registrations, and visits.

The visitors can be engaged effortlessly, ensuring 24/7 uptime while getting total access to the infrastructure. In addition, institutions are able to deliver a smooth digital experience for students with no chances of a server crash or any other delay. The cloud also provides customization options that can enhance the institution's digital presence via dynamic configurations in software for continuous improvements.

Inexpensive learning material with 24/7 accessibility

University textbooks have always been prohibitively expensive, and sometimes selective learningmaterials are not available in libraries. Cloud computing can aid in the creation of virtual libraries with low-cost study materials. These books are always available to students and are especially beneficial for low-income students who want to get the same level of education as their peers. Furthermore, the physical textbooks are outdated and must be replaced. While the material stored in the cloud only requires a simple upgrade. Furthermore, once uploaded, the material remains in place until a change is requested. The cloud allows for scalability, the materials can be easily updated in real-time while still providing students with access to the most recent learning resources.The storage resources can be optimised, which significantly reduces the costs for the institutions.

Improving reach for diverse students

The learning process can be accelerated with the cloud computing infrastructure, as several lectures can be conducted with a limited number of teachers. It also overcomes the obstacle of a lack of skilled tutors or talented faculty and infrastructure in remote areas.

Online collaboration between tutors and students for lectures, projects, and experiments can turn out to be a seamless experience, irrespective of the location. This is beneficial for the students residing in remote areas across the nation where physical institutions are not present. There may be a new opportunity for adults to obtain a diploma or a degree, as well as for those who were unable to complete their education due to a lack of resources. Cloud computing provides an alternative way for learners to gain an education.

Cost reduction in software and hardware

The main advantage of cloud computing is that the applications can be run on web browsers and don't require any expensive hardware systems. Moreover, they are compatible with mobile devices as well, giving all-time access to educational material. The students do not necessarily need to own expensive hardware, and they can access the content via any means available flexibly. In addition, the cloud storage is scalable, so there isn't any need to purchase any external storage for students. Cloud-based computing also offers its services through the SaaS (Software-as-a-Service) model. Therefore, several software and tools used are either free or have a minimum cost on a subscription basis. The pay-as-you-go model only charges for the services the institutions use, unlike the learning management system that can cost a fortune to develop, deploy, and maintain. As the institutions save on the costs of hardware and software, they can reduce the costs of education for the students as well.

All things considered

Cloud computing allows students to connect to virtual classrooms from any device at any time and from any location. This enables the learners to keep up with the progress of the classroom without even physically attending. With its numerous benefits, cloud computing not only reduces costs but also assists institutions in creating an environment in which students can receive a high-quality education without the hassle of lag or the inaccessibility of learning resources. Digital transformation is already happening at a rapid pace, and students are keen to learn in collaborative and interactive spaces. Institutions, along with teachers, are also quickly changing their delivery methods while incorporating new-age technologies and tools.Moving to the cloud computing is not just a substitute but has become a strategic necessity for the institutions.

(The author is the Director and CEO of Cloud Wizard Consulting)