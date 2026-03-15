MLA orders dining hall in school

Nellore: Kovur MLA Vemireddy Prashanthi Reddy has directed the officials to take steps for constructing dining hall with all facilities as early as possible. On Saturday, she inspected Girls High School in Kovur town.

The MLA was shocked to see the students eating lunch by sitting on the floor in open place in school premises. She enquired school authorities as to why there is no dining hall in the school.

Expressing displeasure over the officials, who failed to give proper answer, the MLA directed them to prepare proposals for the construction of a dining hall with all facilities in the school premises.

Prashanthi Reddy enquired the students over the implementation of mid-day meals scheme and other facilities being provided for them. Later, she inspected school building, furniture and other amenities in the school.