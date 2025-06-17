How colourful veggies boost your brain, body, and immunity

Ever wondered why your parents or teachers keep reminding you to “eat your veggies”? It’s not just an old rule — science shows that vegetables, especially colorful ones, are packed with nutrients that help you grow stronger, think sharper, and stay healthier.

Spinach, this leafy green is rich in iron, vitamin K, and folate — all essential for brain development and blood health.

Spinach helps improve memory and focus, which is especially useful during exams or when learning new things. It also strengthens your bones and boosts energy levels. You can eat it raw in salads, sauté it with spices, or blend it into a smoothie. Broccoli might not be everyone’s favorite, but it’s a powerhouse of vitamin C, antioxidants, and fiber. It fights off infections and helps keep your skin glowing.

Its high fiber content also supports digestion. Want to enjoy it more? Try it roasted with a bit of olive oil or mix it into pasta.

Carrots are famous for helping your eyesight because they’re full of beta-carotene, which turns into vitamin A in your body. This nutrient not only supports vision but also strengthens your immune system. Crunchy and sweet, carrots are great raw, in juices, or lightly steamed.

Sweet potatoes are rich in complex carbohydrates and vitamin B6, giving you long-lasting energy without the sugar crash. They also contain fiber and antioxidants that support gut health and brain function.

Bake them as fries or mash them with a little honey and cinnamon.

The brighter the vegetable, the more phytonutrients it usually contains. Red, green, orange, and purple veggies all have different benefits. Eating a mix — or “eating the rainbow” — ensures your body gets a variety of vitamins and minerals.