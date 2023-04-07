How India's education system changed

The global landscape of knowledge has undergone a rapid and significant change over the past decade. The rise of technological advancements, including the widespread adoption of machine learning and artificial intelligence. The advancement of the climate crisis, depleting natural resources and growing population.



These various shifts have dramatically increased the need for a skilled workforce, equipped with multidisciplinary skills to fulfil what roles the machines cannot. Sciences, social studies and humanities will become even more vital, while computer and data science remain essential.

As the world has changed, so has India.

From a developing nation to an emerging global superpower, our rapidly growing economy and digitalisation have been aided by a fundamental stepping stone: education. A factor that is crucial not only for personal development, but for that of society, education is the key to India's continued progress.

However, this shift in our international ecosystem requires a shift in our education system as well. Over the past ten years alone, India has established some key changes:

Introduction of new policies

The Government of India introduced several new policies such as the National Education Policy 2020, the first education policy of the 21st century, "based on the principle that education must develop not only cognitive capacities [...] such as critical thinking and problem solving – but also social, ethical, and emotional capacities and dispositions."

Emphasis on skill development

The government has given greater emphasis on skill development programs, vocational education, and training to bridge the gap between education and employment.

Digitalisation of education

With the advent of technology, digitalization of education has gained momentum. Online learning platforms, educational apps, and digital classrooms have become commonplace.

Focus on inclusive education:

There has been a greater focus on inclusive education, and the government has taken measures to improve the education of marginalised communities, including girls, children with disabilities, and those from economically weaker sections of society.

Changes in evaluation systems:

There have been changes in the evaluation system, with the introduction of continuous and comprehensive evaluation (CCE) and a move away from the traditional system of board exams.

India's shift from conventional, content driven learning to a holistic, student centred experience is vital for creating a new generation of students prepared to tackle the challenges of the future, whilst remaining rooted in ancient knowledge systems.