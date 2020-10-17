How to be successful as professional writer 

The Samaveda, the Veda of melodies and chants in the Hindu religion, says, "Beautifully crafted words have the power to captivate the mind of anybody." In fact, this is not the end of the glory of words. They possess the magical power of healing emotional wounds. They have the amazing power of mending the bruises of the broken relationship and marring the sweetness of the socio-familial and personal bonding. That is why Sigmund Fraud, the famous Austrian neurologist and the founder of psychoanalysis, had once said, "Words have a magical power. They can either bring the greatest happiness or the deepest despair."



If words wield so massive repercussions and enormous influence in human life, then we need to be very cautious to use them wisely. But an important question arises here - how to build up one's vocabulary in English? It is followed by yet another important question - how to succeed to master the art of knowing plenty of words that are unknown to us?

In fact, enriching vocabulary is a very difficult task. It calls for practising regularly. It also calls for revising sincerely. Here are given 10 very important steps to enhance the word power -

1. Make reading your stubborn habit. Read essentially every day.

2. Use a good quality thesaurus and find the exact meaning of the words.

3. Plan to learn at least 10 words every day. However, you may not retain all these words permanently in your mind but they will not be quite unknown to you either.

4. Look up hard words in dictionary. Jot down them in a note book to be revised later on.

5. All words are not equally important. Try to learn predominantly strong verbs. Also focus on the words which are consistently used in day-to-day life. These words will help express your feelings unambiguously.

6. Read books on a wide range of subjects. This will enhance your vocabulary fabulously.

7. Try to use newly learnt words in writing or speaking. Or you will soon forget them. So, keep using the words that you have recently learnt.

8. Read newspaper daily. Newspapers are not only the rich source of information and current affairs but also the treasure trove of words and language-learning-treatises.