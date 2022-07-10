How volunteering can change your life

The biggest hurdle for a fresh graduate looking out for a job is that he has no experience. Without experience, it is difficult to get a job and without a job you cannot get experience. It is a catch-22 situation. While it is important to get some experience before applying for a job, you must also understand that in your situation, experience is much more important than salary. It is a hard fact which must be both understood and accepted.



How does work experience help?

A fresh graduate is a raw entity. S/he has never been exposed to any outside environment except activities related to school and college. So, what kind of experience are we talking about?

The aim of any internship or work experience is fourfold:

♦ To improve your confidence

♦ To better your communication and articulation skills

♦ To showcase your skills, that you have the grit to do something extra, beyond academic requirements

♦ And if you've been involved with a social cause, it shows you have empathy, that you care about something.

Similarly, when you have no experience, sometimes you may have to work for free. Because you need to start somewhere.

There are two options for you as a graduate to get experience and build your confidence. 1. You can volunteer with an NGO you like and, 2. you can teach your friends or someone who might need your help in a subject you are good at.

How does volunteering help?

By volunteering, students develop life skills and become well-rounded individuals. They develop life skills as they get involved in activities that are outside of their comfort zones. Volunteering helps students become competent, employable, and meet their learning objectives. This is the best experience for social sciences as well.