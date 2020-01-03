Hyderabad: AI has become a way of life

Hyderabad: 'Artificial Intelligence (AI) is an area that is becoming increasingly important in people's lives' said Dr. Prasad VS Pannapalli, Senior Lecturer, Department of Engineering, Manchester Metropolitan University, UK. He was the main resource person for a seminar on AI at GITAM Deemed-to-be University, Hyderabad on Thursday. He interacted with B.Tech students and provided an overview on AI and Machine Learning (ML).



GITAM has decided to offer AI, ML, Internet of Things (IoT), Cyber Security, Data Sciences, VLSI Design, Robotics & Automation, Smart Manufacturing and Electric & Hybrid Vehicles as specializations in B.Tech programs from the 2020-21 academic year. With this view, this seminar has been arranged.

'Artificial intelligence has become a way of life, improving marketing and advertising, e-commerce, and more. It includes study of algorithms, signal processing, robotics and mathematical foundations. It will also focus on application verticals such as healthcare, agriculture, smart mobility, and more' Dr. Pannapalli elaborated.

The new programmes will allow the students to become leaders in the field and help meet the growing demand for artificial intelligence and machine learning experts in the industry, he told. He also said that how AI systems are designed, how they can be used to influence the public — and also how to use them to be successful in jobs of the future etc.

Earlier, Prof N Siva Prasad, Pro Vice-Chancellor, GITAM Hyderabad introduced the guest and felicitated him. Prof N Seetaramaiah, Principal, School of Technology, Dr K Manjunatha Chari, HoD, EECE Department were also participated in this seminar.