Students get global learning boost

Sreenidhi University hosted a senior delegation from the globally reputed Woosong University, South Korea, strengthening opportunities for its students to gain international academic exposure.

The delegation was led by Dr. Sang Han Kim, Board Member, and Dr. Mayank Vig, Senior Regional Manager for India, Sri Lanka and the Middle East, Woosong University.

The visit included detailed discussions with Sreenidhi University’s Pro-Chancellor Dr. Narasimha Reddy, Vice Chancellor Dr. Ananth Padmanabhan, and senior officials, with a strong focus on student-centric collaborations. Both institutions explored pathways for Indian students across disciplines to access South Korea’s advanced technology and business ecosystem.

A key highlight was it is designed to create cross-border learning opportunities.

As part of this initiative, 10 Sreenidhi University students will attend semester-long virtual courses in cutting-edge areas such as UI/UX, design thinking, and data visualization.