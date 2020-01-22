Hyderabad: Hack Revolution held at MJCET

Hyderabad: Muffakham Jah College of Engineering and Technology (MJCET) organised Hackathon named Hack Revolution on Saturday last on its campus as a part of nationwide Smart India Hackathon 2020, initiative by the All India Council of Technical Education (AICTE) and MHRD.



The MJ-Hack Revolution (hackathon) was a weekend dedicated to developers and programmers to collaborate and build creative solutions to the problem while pushing the limits of their mind and into creating mind-blowing innovations. The event was a huge success with over 267 participations in form of 59 teams from the most distinguished colleges all across the city including CBIT, University of Hyderabad, Deccan College, etc. The event was 15-hour long Coding Marathon.

It was organized by the Computer Science & Engineering Department under the aegis of Computer Society of India (CSI) in collaboration with Entrepreneurship Cell (E-cell) MJCET and Institution Innovation Council (IIC) MHRD, MJCET. The event was sponsored by GDG(Hyderabad), prospective Analytics and Bothook.

Professional mentorship was provided by seasoned experts practicing in the industry which served as a great tool of guidance to our participants. Reviews were conducted at regular intervals wherein the project ideas pitched by each of the teams were assessed by the judging panel comprising of industry experts including Syed Nisar Ul Haq - Technology Analyst, Infosys and Mohammed Imran Khan - Business Technology Analyst, Deloitte, Aarshad Devani, Senior software Developer Deloitte, Prateek Pandey - Community lead of Google Developer's group and Syed Akbar Hashmi Assistant Professor, MJCET who analysed all the projects keenly.

First prize of Rs 10,000 was won by Team- MSFT consisting of Md Azher Ali, Sayeeduddin Shoaib, Syed Sohaibuddin, Syed Sohailuddin, Shaik Samiya Tasneem, Md Umar.

Second prize of Rs 6000 went to Team- T Signature consisting of Fareha Fatima, Arman Aman, Md Shahzaib, Md Ameer, Syed Diraar. Third prize of Rs 4000 was shared between two teams namely Techsena consisting of Anas Md Ilyas, Rushda Babu Khan, Tamim Bayazeed, Md Ali Shajee, Adnan Ali Khan, Talha Khan and team Modo Elision consisiting of Syed Adil Hashmi, Syeda Maheen Hashmi, Ayesha Saba and Husna Anjum.

Zafar Javeed, Hony. Secretary, Sultan Ul Uloom Education Society and Dr. Basheer Ahmed, Advisor-cum-Director, MJCET, expressed their pleasure over the successful conduct of the Hackathon and congratulated the winners.

Dr. Syed Ferhatullah Hussainy (Dean Administration), Dr. A. A. Moiz Qyser (Head-CSE), Dr. Syed Shabbeer Ahmad (Associate Head-CSE), Md. Zainuddin Naveed (CSI Mentor), MdMateenuddin (Network Admin) and student incharges Sufyan Jawad, Juveria Khatoon, Ifrahur Rahman, Ahmed Hashmi and other students of CSI and E-cell coordinated the event.