IIITH opens admissions for M. tech in product design and management 

IIIT Hyderabad has opened Monsoon admissions for the second batch of its M. Tech programme in Product Design and Management. The two-year Masters programme in Product Design and Management - Convergence of products, human-centered design, innovation, and entrepreneurship coupled with a year-long project - For early career IT graduates, working professionals, startups, and industry/self-sponsored candidates to enable them to become better product designers and product managers.

The programme aims to create market and human-centered design-aware technologists, product designers, product managers, and startup founders who conceptualise, define, design technology products and connect them with the user needs and the markets. The curriculum empowers graduates to understand the convergence of technology, human-centered design, markets, and the business of products.

The programme can create new products, initiate startups, or groom early career IT professionals to become technology product managers for technology companies, specifically around information technologies. The M.Tech program includes courses around understanding technology products, the convergence of technology, human-centered design, markets and business, product design, development and management, and products from emerging technologies (research).

In the second year, an extended programme project helps create product-translating ideas into deep technology products that connect with markets and deliver a delightful user experience. According to Prof. Raman Saxena, Human Centered Design/HCI Faculty, PDM program, "Creating a successful product requires a good understanding of how the users (humans) use your products and not just how you think they use your product.