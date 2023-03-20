IIM-L sets up centre of happiness

The Indian Institute of Management, Lucknow (IIML) has set up a new centre of happiness for understanding and promoting mental well-being.

The centre was started in collaboration with US-based Rekhi Foundation, said IIM-L director Prof Archana Shukla.

"This centre will help us understand problems of stress and anxiety by setting up 'mind labs' that will conduct behavioural research and promote happiness," she said.

Shukla said, "Leadership is not just about achieving success, but it is also about creating a positive impact on society. Management graduates have a unique opportunity to shape the future of organisations and communities."

She asked students to always remember to prioritize ethics and integrity. "This will help in decision making and enable one in building a workplace culture that is inclusive and respectful of all individuals," she said.

Shukla further announced the starting of a new programme -MBA (entrepreneurship and innovation) - from August that aims at providing potential entrepreneurs with the skills, knowledge and industry exposure.

She added that IIML has been chosen as the 'State Institution of Transformation' by the Niti Aayog for capacity building of the planning department of UP.

"The Centre for Marketing in Emerging Economies (CMEE) has collaborated with Dr Vasantha Lakshmi Charitable Trust Research Centre to conduct pan-India research on sustainable water conservation and management. Besides, the students established the first 'Diversity and Inclusion Club at IIM-L, highlighting their commitment to promoting a welcoming and inclusive campus environment," Prof Shukla said.

During the academic year, IIM-L faculty published over 152 papers in national and international journals.