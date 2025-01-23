IIT Bombay launches e-postgraduate diploma programme in e-mobility for aspiring EV professionals

IIT Bombay has announced the launch of its e-Postgraduate Di-ploma in E-Mobility, an 18-month, industry-aligned program set to commence in March 2025. Developed by IIT Bombay faculty in partnership with Great Learning, a leading EdTech platform, the curriculum aims to equip learners with cutting-edge expertise in electric vehicle (EV) technologies. The program will culminate in an on-campus graduation ceremony, with participants earning alumni status from IIT Bombay.

According to Prof. Shireesh Kedare, Director of IIT Bombay, “The e-Postgraduate Diploma in E-Mobility by the C1973 EV Power Train Lab marks a key milestone in IIT Bombay’s commitment to advanced education. Our industry collaborations help bridge the gap between academic learning and real-world application, accel-erating our mission to advance experiential learning in innovation-driven fields.”

Tailored for early to mid-career professionals, scientists, R&D spe-cialists, entrepreneurs, academicians, and recent graduates, the curriculum blends conceptual foundations with practical skills. Core topics include electric vehicle design, battery technology, elec-trical drives, power electronics, and more. The program emphasiz-es live, interactive sessions to foster a hands-on learning experi-ence.

Mohan Lakhamraju, Founder and CEO of Great Learning, re-marked, “The electric vehicle industry in India and globally is ad-vancing at a remarkable pace, fueled by government policies and growing environmental awareness. This is creating a strong de-mand for skilled professionals across technical and operational domains. For individuals looking to build a career in this industry, this curriculum is an incredible opportunity.”

Participants will engage in industry-relevant projects such as:

• Vehicle sub-system modeling

• Developing embedded controllers for electric motors

• Simulating power electronic systems

• Battery modeling techniques and degradation phenomena

• Modeling and control of EV chargers

• Assessing the impact of EVs on grid infrastructure

IIT Bombay’s state-of-the-art academic resources will support learners throughout the program.

Eligibility for the program requires candidates to hold a B.E. / B.Tech degree or a 4-year B.Sc / BS degree in a relevant engineer-ing or technology domain. Postgraduate candidates with M.Tech, M.Sc, MS, or doctorate degrees in related fields are also encour-aged to apply. This forward-thinking initiative reaffirms IIT Bombay’s leadership in advancing Electric Vehicle education in India, empowering pro-fessionals to tackle the challenges of a rapidly evolving, technology-driven world.