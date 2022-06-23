IIT-H offering 2-yr course in Heritage Science and tech

The online Master's Programme in Heritage Science and Technology will be offered in three specialisations that target distinct heritage industries - Technology for Yoga, Indic Language Processing, and Conservation and Reconstruction. The course will be in online mode for two-years, where the second year is exclusively earmarked for a thesis project with a focus on either research or product development. There is an option to exit at the end of 1st year (after course work) with a Post-Graduate Diploma (PGD) in HST.

IIT Hyderabad (IITH) launched a new Department of Heritage Science and Technology (HST) on Wednesday. The department was inaugurated by Padma Bhushan Dr Vijay Bhatkar, best known as the father of India's PARAM series supercomputers.

The department announced the starting of a new Online MTech in Heritage Science and Technology, starting August 2022, with three specialisations, Science & technology of Yoga, Indian Language processing, and Conservation and reconstruction of heritage architecture.

Dr Vijay Bhatkar, said, "Bringing heritage and science together to India's premier institutions is a small but giant step in Indian academics. This shows the way to recreate the ancient Takshashilas and Nalandas in a contemporary form. We are happy that IIT Hyderabad has taken the lead in this".

Prof B S Murty, Director, IITH, said, "The department of HST allows the exploration of India's scientific heritage. There is an acute need to undertake this exploration without any biases and in the true spirit of rigorous science. I am confident that the Department will excel in both academics and research facets in this new and upcoming area".

Speaking about the thought process behind the Department of HST, Dr Mohan Raghavan, Head - Department of HST, said, "Our heritage, including our monuments, archaeological sites, language, dress, knowledge systems, and indigenous technologies are assets for all of humanity. HST aims to unlock this latent value in heritage assets by developing technology to help this fragmented segment to aggregate, modernize and scale. It helps enrich lives and livelihoods around Heritage and automatically ensures that Heritage survives and thrives".