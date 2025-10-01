Live
IIT Kanpur launches UpStart 2025 for entrepreneurs
A national platform for startups to showcase ideas, gain mentorship, and connect with investors
IIT Kanpur’s Entrepreneurship Cell has announced the launch of UpStart 2025, its flagship national pitching competition dedicated to supporting and accelerating startups across India. The event will unfold in two stages: the Nationals, to be held in Delhi (October 11), Hyderabad (November 1), Bangalore (November 8), and Mumbai (December 6); and the Finals, which will take place at IIT Kanpur on January 25, 2026.
Startups participating in UpStart 2025 will compete for prizes worth up to INR 18 lakhs and gain access to incubation, acceleration, mentorship, on-spot funding, and extensive networking opportunities. The competition will highlight innovations in fintech, health tech, deep tech, Web3, cybersecurity, and more. Following the city rounds, shortlisted startups will undergo a four-week mentorship program led by experienced industry professionals, preparing them for the final showdown at IIT Kanpur.
Three key highlights of upstart
1. Nationwide reach: City rounds in four major hubs leading to the grand finale at IIT Kanpur.
2. Holistic support: Mentorship, incubation, and investor access to strengthen startups.
3. Expansive platform: Startup Expo and networking avenues to foster collaborations and growth.