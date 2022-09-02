IIT Kharagpur to launch Young Innovators Programme

Indian Institute of Technology, Kharagpur, will be launching the 'Young Innovators Programme' (YIP) 2022 on September 5 to promote a culture of innovation among students in science and technology at a very early stage of their academic journey.

The platform had been introduced by IIT Kharagpur in 2017 to identify and motivate students towards creative aptitude and research acumen, the premier institute said in a statement Friday. Deputy Director, IIT Kharagpur Prof Amit Patra said "The youth of this country are the inheritors of the aspirational India who will take us forward on the path of 'Atmanirbhar Bharat'.

I invite everyone to participate in this programme to promote the spirit of creation, innovation, and inclusion." Under this programme, students get the opportunity to interact with distinguished professors and experience the first, largest, and most dynamic IIT campus, he said.

The competition aims to recognize the creative ability of school students studying in Classes 8-10, the release said. Round one consists of the online submission of a detailed report explaining the working of their model on the chosen theme.

The second round will be an exhibition of the working model or the prototype along with a detailed demonstration of the entire project. The qualifying teams from the second round will get the chance to participate in the final round during which each team will be allowed to demonstrate their ideas in the form of a presentation, and it will be followed by a question and answer session. The teams selected for the final round will be called to IIT Kharagpur for a 3-day event.