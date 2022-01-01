IIT-M sees top MNCs in placement drive

Mandi: Even during the pandemic, the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Mandi has witnessed some of the top MNCs in the world participating in the placement drive this year, Prof Ajit K Chaturvedi, Director, IIT Mandi, said on Friday. These include Google, Microsoft, Samsung Bangalore, Adobe, Walmart, Sprinklr, Paytm, Amazon, Indeed, Cashfree, Nference, Flipkart, Mindtickle, Texas Instruments, Nvidia, Qualcomm, Ceremorphic, Addverb, L&T, ZS, Deloitte, Viscadia, Capgemini, KPMG, TCS, Reliance Jio, and LTI.

The IIT Mandi witnessed another year filled with achievements in diverse sectors ranging from R&D, academics, entrepreneurship, and innovations. 2021 saw a significant increase in the number of sponsored research projects and funding for IIT Mandi, a statement by the institute said.

The total number of projects sanctioned in the year 2021 are 32, with the sanctioned amount of over Rs 14.41 crore. Along with this 45 research scholars graduated this year. Speaking about IIT Mandi's growth in the past one year, Chaturvedi said: "In spite of the challenging times, in the year gone by IIT Mandi has shown remarkable growth in terms of infrastructure as well as developing new academic programmes.

"This year IIT Mandi has also received 308 acres of land after clearance from the forest department. Further, we have reached a faculty strength of 134. Two new academic programmes - M Tech in Computer Science and Engineering and M Tech in fluid and thermal science - have also been launched. With this growth trajectory, we welcome the new year with renewed energy and enthusiasm to contribute to the development of the Himalayan region and India as a whole."

IIT Mandi is overseeing the integration of science, technology, and innovation to build a sustainable future in India. Various research projects ranged from tracking the Covid-19 spread in India via social networks, to the development of catalysts to generate hydrogen using sunlight, from enhancing the power output of piezoelectric materials to development of algorithms to predict the functioning of vehicular internal combustion engines, among others.