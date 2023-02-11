Increasing girl’s participation in abroad education

Hyderabad: Most of the students dream to go abroad for higher education. Nearly 82,500 F1 (student) visas were given by American Embassies in the last year (2022) only, which is a record so far. And, most of them are girls only. Several speakers at 'Global Edufest 2023', which was organized by the Institute of Management and Foreign Studies (IMFS) and T-hub explained here on Friday.

More than 60 delegates representing 100+ foreign universities from the USA, UK, Australia, New Zealand, Ireland, etc., were a part of the day-long event, which was attended by hundreds of aspiring students. Various stakeholders of the Study Abroad journey like Banks and NBFCs offering student loans, prep test agencies like ETS, PTE, insurance companies forex remitters, were also present.

Ajaya Kumar Vemulapati, who is a partner of IMFS Hyderabad said, "the number of girl students going abroad for higher education is increasing for the last six, seven years. The mindset of both parents and children is the major thing here.

Most families after the 80s and '90s are having one or two children only. They don't mind whether their child is male or female. In the earlier generations, people used to think of just educating their girl child up to some graduation, and getting them married is the only task they have. But now, the time has changed a lot. Girls also are thinking of being well-educated, having a good job, and settling well. Now, they are thinking a bit far more. They are seeking better opportunities, for which they are opting higher education abroad.