Independence Day celebration at Nasr School

Hyderabad: Nasr School celebrated India’s 78th Independence Day here on Thursday. The school’s NCC Cadets led a well-organized and impressive march, followed by the National Flag being raised by the Principal, Mir Mohiuddin Mohammed, along with special guests Aliya Yar Khan, Director of Nasr Education Society, and Mir Jamaluddin Hammad, Director of Finance. As the flag was hoisted, the National Anthem played, filling everyone with a strong sense of unity and patriotism.

During his speech, Principal Mir Mohiuddin Mohammed encouraged the students to honor the spirit of independence by taking on the responsibilities that come with it. He urged them to think about how they can help create a world that is fair, inclusive, and forward-looking, where technology benefits everyone, and freedom is a reality for all. His speech was met with loud applause, showing the school’s dedication to these values.

The event included cultural performances, starting with a touching patriotic song by the youngest students, which delighted the audience. Awards were then given to students who had excelled, and the older students also sang a moving patriotic song, adding to the day’s spirit.

Students who had perfect attendance throughout 2023 were also recognized with prizes. The celebration ended with the School Band’s ceremonial retreat and the singing of the School Song, leaving everyone feeling proud and united.