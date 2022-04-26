Indian Economic Service & Statistical Services 2022

Similarly the Indian statistical service also has general English, general studies with hundred marks each. There are two objective statistics papers with a 200 marks each and two descriptive statistics papers of 200 marks each. Statistics I-and 2 will be of objective type questions. 80 questions with maximum marks of 200 in each paper to be attempted in 120 minutes.



Statistics III and IV will be of descriptive type having short answer, small problems questions 50% and long answer and comprehension problem questions 50%. At least one short answer and one long answer question from each section is compulsory. In statistics paper IV there will be seven sections in the paper. Candidates have to choose any 2 sections out of them. All sections will carry equal marks. The papers on general English and general studies common to both Indian economics and Indian statistical service will be of subjective type. All other papers of Indian economic service will be of objective type the details of the standard examination are given separately. The question papers in all subjects in both the examination will be of conventional type except in statistics paper one and two which are objective type papers . All question papers must be answered in English, question papers will be set in English only. Candidates must write the papers in their own hand.

Part -II



Viva voce: The candidate will be interviewed by a board of competent and unbiased observers who will have before them a record of the candidate .The interview is to assess the suitability of the service for which the candidate has completed. The interview is intended to supplement the written examination for testing the general and specialised knowledge and abilities for the candidate. A candidate will be expected to have taken an interest not only in his subjects of academic study but also in the events which are happening around him both within and outside his home state or country as well as in modern currents of thought and in new discoveries which should rouse the curiosity of well educated youth.

And the technique of the interview is not that of a strict cross-examination, but of a natural, through directed and purposive conversation intended to reveal the candidates mental qualities and grasp of problems. The board will pay special attention to assess the intellectual curiosity, critical purpose of assimilation, balance of judgement and alertness of mind, the ability for social cohesion, integrity of character initiative and capacity for leadership.

The general English paper is common to both the services. Candidates will be required to write an essay in English. Other questions will be designed to test their understanding of English and work man like use of words. Passages will usually be set for summary or precise. The general studies paper is also common for both. General knowledge including knowledge of current events and of such matters of every day observation and experience in their scientific aspects as may be expected of an educated person who has not made a special study of any scientific subject. The paper will also include questions on Indian polity including the political system and the Constitution of India, history of India and geography of nature which a candidate should be able to answer without special study.

General Economics: The following syllabi is prescribed. Theory of consumers demand, theory of production, theory of value, theory of distribution and welfare economics. The other part includes quantitative methods in economics. In the general economics paper the economic thought, concept of national income and social accounting, employment, financial and capital market, economic growth and development, international economics, balance of payments, global institutions or suggested the general economics paper consist of public finance, environmental economics, industrial economics and state, marketing and planning.

PaperII consists of history of development and planning, federal finance, budgeting and fiscal policy, poverty unemployment and human development, agriculture and rural development strategies , India's experience with urbanisation and migration, Industry, labour, foreign trade, money and banking and inflation. The syllabus for statistical services also is provided by the UPSC. The candidate must attempt questions strictly in accordance with the directions given on each question paper. If questions or attempted in excess of the prescribed number shall be valued and the remaining answers will be ignored. Questions relating to graph should be attempted only on graph sheets to be supplied on demand by the invigilators.

This service has ample opportunities in different ministries and they can rise up to a higher position in their cadre. Candidates should apply and compete for the examinations.

Examination scheme Part -I

A. Indian Economic service:

Sl no Subject Maximum marks Duration 1 General English 100 3 hrs 2 General studies 100 3 hrs 3 General economics I 200 3 hrs 4 General economics II 200 3 hrs 5 General economics III 200 3 hrs 6 Indian economics 200 3 hrs



