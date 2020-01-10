Trending :
International workshop at SUCP
Hyderabad: Sultan-ul-Uloom College of Pharmacy (SUCP) under the patronage and direction of Navin Mittal, Commissioner, Collegiate and Technical Education, Government of Telangana entered into a MoU with India Matters Foundation. As part of the MOU, Sultan-ul-Uloom College of Pharmacy conducted International Workshop facilitated by Global Education & Careers Forum, which is connecting students of Telangana with faculty from Foreign Universities.

The workshop was on Advances in Evidence Based Medicine – Learning and Teaching : From Benchside to Bedside. Faculty from Griffith University, Gold Coast, Australia, Dr. Sohil Khan and Dr Santosh Rudrawar conducted the workshop for students of final year B.Pharm and Pharm D and Pharm D (PB) of various pharmacy colleges of Telangana.

Over 350 final year students of more than 15 colleges of Telangana participated in the workshop. The workshop was concluded by certificate presentation to the delegates by. Zafar Javeed, Hony. Secretary, Sultan-ul-Uloom Education Society. Srinivas Raju, Manager, Global Education & Careers Forum, Lakshmi Narayanan, Secretary, India Matters Foundation, Ashini Malhotra, International Manager of Griffith University and Dr. Anupama Koneru, Principal, Sultan-ul-Uloom College of Pharmacy were present.

