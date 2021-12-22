JGU wins Digital Innovation of the Year

New Delhi: O P Jindal Global University (JGU) has won the "Digital Innovation of the Year" award at the distinguished Times Higher Education (THE) Asia Awards 2021. JGU was the Only Indian University to be shortlisted for the "Digital Innovation of the Year".

JGU's win is recognition of JGU's successful digital transformation and impact over the last two years. This award is also a reflection of JGU's commitment to ensure continued education for its students during the ongoing pandemic. In March 2020, we were faced with one of the most unprecedented crises of our time.

However, with the collective effort put in by the faculty, students and staff and the digital governance led by our IT team, by December 2020, 24,000 online classes were completed, 1,250 unique online examinations were conducted and 69,000 assessments were submitted.

The Founding Vice Chancellor of O.P. Jindal Global University, Prof (Dr) C. Raj Kumar lauded the recognition and said, "It is a proud moment for JGU to be featured in the prestigious Times Higher Education (THE) Asia Awards 2021. We are the only Indian university to be awarded in the category for Digital Innovation. The Covid-19 Pandemic created an unprecedented crisis and JGU created innovative technological solutions for continued learning for the benefit of our students and ease of teaching for our faculty.

Despite several lockdowns and suspension of face-to-face teaching, we ensured that our students could continue their education in a seamless manner. This involved smart technological solutions and quick implementation of online platforms which could be easily accessible. This recognition for JGU has come when we have just stepped into the second decade of our journey.