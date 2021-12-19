KL Deemed-to-be University hosts 11th convocation

Vijayawada: KL Deemed to be University held its 11th convocation. 3650 graduating students who have been conferred degrees for successfully completing their higher education. The undergraduate courses included B Tech, B Com., BBA, BCA, B.Sc., BA, B PHARM, B.Arch, BBA-LLB and postgraduate courses were M. Tech, MBA, M.Sc, MA. The in-person event at the campus was bustling with merry graduates, proud parents, thrilled mentors, and an overall sense of gratitude.

The stately convocation witnessed the presence of eminent leaders from aerospace, automobile and entertainment industries including, the Chief Guest Dr K Sivan, Chairman, ISRO, Secretary, Department of Space, Govt of India; and the Guests of Honor Kamal Bali, President & MD, VOLVO Group, India and Brahmasri Chaganti Koteswara Rao, Viswa Vikhyaatha Pravachanakartha. Mohammed Ali, Movie Artist and Kuchibhotla Anand, Founder, Silicon Andhra, USA were the special guests at the occasion. Dr S S Mantha, Chancellor, KL Deemed to be University conferred degrees to 3525 Graduate and Postgraduate students and 125 Doctoral Degrees (Ph.D). 40 gold medals and 40 silver medals were awarded to the highest and second-highest rank holders in each program of specialization. Dr K Sivan and Kamal Bali were conferred with an Honorary Degree of 'Doctor of Science' (Honoris Causa). Mohammed Ali, Movie Artist, Kuchibhotla Anand, Founder, Silicon Andhra, USA, and Brahmasri Chaganti Koteswara Rao, Viswa Vikhyaatha Pravachanakartha, were conferred with an honorary degree of 'Doctor of Letters (Honoris Causa).

"The University's students are our living legacies and we, as educators feel a collective sense of pride for all that they've accomplished under the duress of the pandemic. I look forward to a time when we can come together, once again, as a university to revel with the accomplishments and strides of our incredible students". Said Er koneru Satyanarayana, President of KL University.

Addressing the graduates, Dr K Sivan, Chairman, ISRO, Secretary, Department of Space, said," I heartily congratulate the graduating students and wish to witness them revolutionize the future. The pandemic has given aspiring leaders, the opportunity to develop resilience and immense readiness for challenges. With a University like KL, where you're endowed with all the right facilities for R&D, there is a real opportunity for innovation and growth. I am keen to witness the seeds of the University germinate into resourceful professionals."