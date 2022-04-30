Let machines think a little for Enablers of India

But if teaching with the use of Artificial Intelligence is made accessible for young students, the confidence they would gain would surely reflect in their grades.



Besides, Artificial Intelligence is personalized tutoring. Not always does a child comprehend the subject-matter of lessons, or homework. On top of it, a child in India often feels outnumbered in usually over-crowded classrooms, which is the case more often than not. Besides, at home, the child faces a peculiar problem – their parents often find themselves outdated when it comes to bringing to their wards new matrixes of education. That's because parents are too far removed from their own primary schooldays. It is in this context, Artificial Intelligence can come in aid of a young student.

Good teaching has no manuals that a teacher true to his calling can follow. The myriad learning styles cannot be dovetailed into one format, and any attempt to do that would only distance a student from lessons. In this scenario, what happens to slow and faculty-disadvantaged learners – they can't be allowed to lag. A uniform pace for learning for every student needs to be set, which is what Artificial Intelligence can do through computer systems. It can effectively deliver a customized learning programme that can bolster a student's progress and keep him or her away from embarrassment. Talking about slow learners, certain learning disabilities have been a nagging issue for students, their parents and teachers. What Artificial Intelligence does is to discover these disabilities embedded in a student. For instance, dyslexia or dyscalculia that hampers a student from learning advanced lessons. Across the world, the exponents of .Aritifical Intelligence are working overtime in their respective labs to create an arm of Artificial Intelligence that would not only simplify complex texts for slow learners, like a mutli-layered sentence, but also help them explore their academic pursuits in a more meaningful way.

Learning disabilities can throw a spanner in the work inside classrooms. For the comfort of slow learners, it would be not justified for a teacher to slacken the general pace of learning in a classroom. But Artificial Intelligence can bail slow learners and teachers out of this situation. It can transmit feedback to a student as to what they lack in terms of learning, something which would be of great assistance to teachers if a common pace of learning were to be set.

(The author is the Principal of Podar International School, Tirupati (CBSE))

