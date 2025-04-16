Live
- Gold rates in Visakhapatnam today surges check the rates on 16 April, 2025
- Gold rates in Hyderabad today surges check the rates on 16 April, 2025
- Gold rates in Vijayawada today surges check the rates on 16 April, 2025
- Weather alert: Heavy rain forecast issued for AP in next two days
- Focus on nutrition for women & children: JC Dr Navya
- IIT Delhi, Micron tie up to power next-gen semiconductor research
- Lucknow CAT bench got its own office building under PM Modi
- Mini Secretariat in Alwar receives bomb threat
- Rs 48,100 crore PACL scam case: ED raids places linked to ex-Raj Minister Pratap
- Registration begins for Amarnath Yatra 2025, pilgrims queue up
More professionals choose online DBAs over PhDs for career growth
A study by College Vidya has revealed a significant shift in educational preferences, with Online Doctor of Business Administration (DBA) programs...
A study by College Vidya has revealed a significant shift in educational preferences, with Online Doctor of Business Administration (DBA) programs witnessing a 30% month-on-month enrollment growth, surpassing traditional PhDs in business-related fields.
The study attributes this surge to mid-career professionals with 5 to 7 years of experience in industries such as technology, marketing, and artificial intelligence. Unlike PhDs, which cater to those pursuing academic careers, DBAs are designed for professionals aiming for leadership roles. The data shows that 70% of DBA graduates secure CXO-level positions, while PhD enrollments have declined to just 150 per month compared to 300 for DBAs.
Online DBAs, typically completed in 3-4 years, emphasize real-world case studies and business strategies, leading to a 40% salary hike potential and a 90% employability rate. In contrast, PhDs require 5-7 years of theoretical research, primarily preparing candidates for academia. Geographically, Online DBA enrollments span across Hyderabad, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, West Bengal, Gujarat, and Delhi, highlighting a growing preference beyond metro cities. The study suggests that professionals are opting for DBAs to fast-track career growth, enhance personal branding, and make a direct industry impact.
Rohit Gupta, COO and Co-founder of College Vidya, emphasized the trend, stating, “Mid-career professionals are gravitating toward Online DBAs over PhDs for their practical focus and rapid career impact. With enrollments surging 30% monthly and 70% of graduates stepping into leadership roles, DBAs are redefining educational value.”