More professionals choose online DBAs over PhDs for career growth

A study by College Vidya has revealed a significant shift in educational preferences, with Online Doctor of Business Administration (DBA) programs witnessing a 30% month-on-month enrollment growth, surpassing traditional PhDs in business-related fields.

The study attributes this surge to mid-career professionals with 5 to 7 years of experience in industries such as technology, marketing, and artificial intelligence. Unlike PhDs, which cater to those pursuing academic careers, DBAs are designed for professionals aiming for leadership roles. The data shows that 70% of DBA graduates secure CXO-level positions, while PhD enrollments have declined to just 150 per month compared to 300 for DBAs.

Online DBAs, typically completed in 3-4 years, emphasize real-world case studies and business strategies, leading to a 40% salary hike potential and a 90% employability rate. In contrast, PhDs require 5-7 years of theoretical research, primarily preparing candidates for academia. Geographically, Online DBA enrollments span across Hyderabad, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, West Bengal, Gujarat, and Delhi, highlighting a growing preference beyond metro cities. The study suggests that professionals are opting for DBAs to fast-track career growth, enhance personal branding, and make a direct industry impact.

Rohit Gupta, COO and Co-founder of College Vidya, emphasized the trend, stating, “Mid-career professionals are gravitating toward Online DBAs over PhDs for their practical focus and rapid career impact. With enrollments surging 30% monthly and 70% of graduates stepping into leadership roles, DBAs are redefining educational value.”