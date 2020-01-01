Narayana secures maximum selections in NSO-2019

Hyderabad: Narayana School students have dazzled by dominating NSO 2019 (National Science Olympiad) Stage -1 results by securing top ranks and largest number of selections. Among those qualified, 35.8% (2837) secured International ranks below 100, and 56.1% (4444) of them achieved Zonal Ranks below 100. International Rank 1 was achieved by Narayana students in classes 3, 4, & 9. The exam was conducted by Science Olympiad Foundation, New Delhi for students of classes 1 to 10. As many as 20 lakh students have taken the exam this year at National level.

Dr. Sindhura Narayana, Managing Director of Narayana Group, who was jubilant with the stunning result, said that Narayana is proud to send the largest number of students to the Stage 2 of NSO. No other institution in the country has this unique distinction, she said. Dr. Sindhura informed that the Stage 2 exam would be conducted in 500 centers spread across 25 countries. She told that the result once again emphatically proved that the education system at Narayana is exceptional.

The superior integrated curriculum and superlative academic planning is the reason why Narayana students are coming out in flying colors in all the exams, she said. Speaking at a press conference arranged to celebrate the stupendous success, Dr. Sindhu reminded that Narayana students have topped almost all of the National and International Olympiads in 2019. She informed that Narayana students are given a strong foundation in Maths, Physics, Chemistry, Biology and Astronomy along with Computer Sciences and General Aptitude.

The Executive Director of Narayana Group Puneeth Kothapa congratulated the students on their success and thanked the teachers and parents. He expressed his confidence that the students of Narayana would continue their winning streak in future also.