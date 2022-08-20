Nasr School holds investiture ceremony

Hyderabad: Nasr school conducted its much-awaited investiture ceremony on Thursday, officially investing the Captains and the Prefects of the school. Kyra Shetty of Nasr's prestigious National Cadet Corps was invested the 'Sergeant' as well. Mir Mohiuddin Mohammed - Principal, Nasr School called upon the captains to be invested with the iconic school building as the backdrop.

Nasr had the honour of having Brig. Ganesh Nagarajan, YSM, Commander 47 Infantry Brigade as the chief guest for the ceremony, who inspired the students with his wise words.

An entertaining cultural programme was also put up by the students. The ICSE and ISC Toppers for the academic year 2021-22 as well as the students who secured cent percent in various subjects were awarded with Gold medals and Certificates to commemorate their outstanding performance in the Board Examinations.

The programme was graced by Nawab Mir Khutubuddin Khan - Secretary, Nasr Education Society; Mir Hafeezuddin Ahmed, Chief Executive Officer, Nasr Education Society and Principal Nasr Boys School, Mir Jamaluddin Hammad, Director Finance, Nasr Education Society, and other dignitaries. The event concluded with the school Vice-Captain - Bandi Lalitha Samanvita proposing the vote of thanks to all those who made this event a success.