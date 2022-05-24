National Moot Court competition organised

The School of Legal Studies at CMR University organised its flagship event - The 8th National Moot Court Competition 2022, in which 20 colleges with around 60 students participated from across the country recently.

The National Moot Court Competition was inaugurated by Justice BV Nagaratha, Judge - Supreme Court of India. K C Ramamurthy, IPS ( Retd) , Member of Parliament, Rajya Sabha and Chairman CMR group of Institutions presided over the function.

K C Ramamurthy said, "we are happy and honored to conduct a national moot court competition for the budding lawyers of our country, through which we strive to attract and facilitate the foray of enterprising, smart and intelligent young individuals into the legal profession.

This moot, as any other, expects to present important questions of law that are challenging yet accessible and inviting, and enable participation to present the best of themselves as aspiring practitioners of law and as individuals with integrity, wisdom and eloquence".

The moot proposition in this competition revolved around the acquisition of an economically challenged person raising concerns against credit information company due to the depriving nature of the term credit worthiness and the subsuming issue of privacy, questioning the inadequate application of the precedents on right to privacy on the legislation governing Credit Data Corporation of India (CICs); the inherent flaw in the CICs data analytics model; cost of Credit Reports; and the exploitation of Personal Information by CICs and so on.