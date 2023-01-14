Hyderabad: The University of Hyderabad (UoH) and TimesPro have collaborated to offer new-age management programmes for learners in India and overseas to equip themselves with modern business practices and build competencies to elevate their careers. The collaboration will commence with the introduction of six programmes catering to various industry domains.

The MoU was signed by Dr Devesh Nigam, Registrar, University of Hyderabad and Arun Kabra, CFO & President Enterprise Business, TimesPro, in the presence of Prof. B J Rao, Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Mary Jessica, Dean, School of Management Studies, Dr S Jeelani, Director-CDVL, Dr I Lokananda Reddy, UoH, Kuldeep Pareek and MVR Padma Raju from TimesPro.

The University of Hyderabad (UoH) and TimesPro will offer the Diploma in Project Management (DPM), Diploma in Business Management, Diploma in Business Finance Management (DBFM), Diploma in Business Analytics (DBA), Diploma in Digital Marketing Management and Diploma in Financial Wellbeing & Wealth Management programmes. These programmes shall be for students all across the globe through the Centre for Distance Virtual and Learning (CDVL) with the support of School of Management studies at the University. The students will stand to earn 40 credits that qualify for the Academic Bank of Credits. These credits can be utilised for a Master's degree in future.

The programmes will go LIVE over the forthcoming months and will be conducted via TimesPro's state-of-the-art Interactive Learning (IL) platform and delivered in Direct-to-Device (D2D) mode. It will equip our learners to build future-ready capabilities and a strong foundation across domains through our pedagogy that follows a judicious blend of lectures, case studies, assignments, capstone projects, etc., essential for career progression. TimesPro will capitalize on its industry presence by assisting our learners with employment opportunities.

Prof. B.J. Rao, Vice-Chancellor, University of Hyderabad, said, "The MoU between TimesPro and UoH (CDVL) is a happy culmination of two active entities for imparting education for SKILLS. We hope that this MoU will lead to multiple courses being offered across distance for a large number of students."

Arun Kabra, President- Enterprise Business + CFO, TimesPro, said, "We are delighted to offer the new-age management programmes in collaboration with the prestigious University of Hyderabad to equip our learners with future-centric skillsets, build competencies and stay in sync with the requirements of Industry 4.0. Learners will gain immense knowledge through UoH academicians and TimesPro industry experts who will train them to counter the challenges of the VUCA world and get them ready for placement in corporates."

The Centre for Distance Virtual and Learning has over the years enrolled more than 25,000 students and has its online courses approved by UGC-AICTE-DEB. CDVL is a National Consultative committee member recognised by both University Grants Commission (UGC) and National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC). It is also recognised by the World Educational Services (WES), Toronto and New York.