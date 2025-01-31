New voice-based approach to enable early detection of Alzheimer’s

New Delhi: Ina bid to overcome language limitations posed by Alzheimer’s disease, a team of Chinese researchers developed a new voice-based approach to enable early detection of the neuro-degenerative disease. The team led by Prof. Li Hai and his team at the Hefei Institutes of Physical Science of the Chinese Academy of Sciences noted that with ageing global population, Alzheimer’s is becoming increasing-ly prevalent.

This makes early detection critical for improving pa-tient outcomes. “Language decline is often one of the earliest indicators of cognitive decline,” the experts noted in the paper published in the IEEE Journal of Biomedical and Health Informatics. Currently, available automated speech analysis offers a non-invasive and cost-effective approach to detecting Alzheimer’s. However, these methods face significant challenges, including complexity, poor interpretability, and limited integration of diverse data types, which hinder accuracy and clinical applicability. To overcome these limitations, Hai’s team developed the DEMEN-TIA framework.

“This innovative approach integrates speech, text, and expert knowledge using a hybrid attention mechanism, significantly en-hancing both the accuracy and clinical interpretability of Alzhei-mer’s disease detection,” the researchers said. The framework leverages advanced large language model technol-ogies. It also captures intricate intra- and inter-modal interactions, improving detection accuracy and enabling the prediction of cogni-tive function scores.

Further, the model also scores in comprehensive interpretability analyses, demonstrating its robust clinical decision-support capa-bilities and adaptability across diverse datasets. “The findings underscore the potential of speech-based tools for early Alzheimer’s disease screening and monitoring cognitive de-cline,” the team said. Alzheimer’s is a progressive disease that destroys memory and oth-er important mental functions. It is the most common form of de-mentia and constitutes around 75 per cent of all dementia cases.